A faux neighborhood comes to University Galleries
A new exhibition coming to University Galleries will bring a faux neighborhood to the building with the hopes other artists will come and leave their mark on it. Running until April 2, Allison Lacher and Jeff Robinson's "Subdivision" is described as transforming two galleries into a faux neighborhood where, on a weekly basis, additional artists are invited to manipulate one of the home-like structures in any manner of their choosing.
