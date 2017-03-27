79 Illinois veterans taking Honor Flight on April 11
Seventy-nine central and southern Illinois veterans will journey to Washington, D.C. on April 11 to visit national war memorials, courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of Springfield. Officials say the 11 World War II, 42 Korean War, and 26 Vietnam War era veterans will be flown to the memorials at no cost.
