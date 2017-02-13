Woman charged with robbing U.S Bank in Glen Carbon and Edwardsville National Bank
A Springfield woman was charged with a criminal complaint on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, with two counts of bank robbery at Metro East locations. Adrianna C. Frye-Williamson , 20, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged in a criminal complaint on Saturday, February 11, 2017, with two counts of bank robbery.
