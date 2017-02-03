Will Madigan and Rauner act like statesmen or Illinois politicians?

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, listens as Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address in the Illinois House chamber on Jan. 25, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, listens as Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address in the Illinois House chamber on Jan. 25, 2017, in Springfield, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.