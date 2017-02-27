West Jefferson Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
Springfield police are looking for a pair who robbed the Dollar General on West Jefferson at gunpoint around 10pm Monday. The two men entered the business, demanded money at gunpoint and left afterward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Feb 24
|Sideline
|1
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb 15
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb 15
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb 11
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC