Well Deserved Rewards For Byerly
Neuhoff Communications has promoted Kathy Byerly to D.O.S. and Associate GM in its Decatur market. Byerly has held the GSM position for Neuhoff's five stations in Central Illinois since arriving from Springfield, IL back in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb 15
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb 15
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb 11
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan '17
|Taxpayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC