Trump posts 'fake' Abraham Lincoln quote

Quotation mistakenly believed to be from 16th US president originally seen on RNC Twitter account, although group later deleted it US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. US President Donald Trump posted an image of the statue of former US president Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial to his Instagram account to mark the latter's birthday on Sunday, replete with a quote said to be from the country's 16th president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.