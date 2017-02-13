Trump posts 'fake' Abraham Lincoln quote
Quotation mistakenly believed to be from 16th US president originally seen on RNC Twitter account, although group later deleted it US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 13, 2017. US President Donald Trump posted an image of the statue of former US president Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial to his Instagram account to mark the latter's birthday on Sunday, replete with a quote said to be from the country's 16th president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Mon
|Gratefulzac
|3
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb 11
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan '17
|Taxpayer
|1
|The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig...
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC