The fight against obesity

The fight against obesity

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WTAX-AM Springfield

The people concerned about America's obesity epidemic also say you do not have to be a Size Zero to have a positive body image. While she is not the size she was before having her four children, Dr. Kemia Sarraf says she maintains her physical fitness and conditioning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lanphier's new football coach Feb 24 Sideline 1
Krystle Inskip Feb 15 Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Feb 15 JMboggs 2
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb 11 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb 3 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan '17 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Sangamon County was issued at February 28 at 3:00PM CST

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC