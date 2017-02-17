Teen goes to federal prison for Springfield robberies
Federal court records indicate 18-year-old Javon Young was sentenced yesterday in federal court to a total of 51 months in prison - or, four years and three months - after pleading guilty to two counts of Interfering with Commerce by Threats or Violence. U.S. Marshals arrested Young in August - two months after he held up a Casey's General Store on West Jefferson Street, and then a Taco Gringo location on Clocktower Drive.
