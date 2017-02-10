State Seeks Nominations For Governor's Volunteer Service Awards
SPRINGFIELD The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service is accepting nominations for the eighth annual Governor's Volunteer Service Awards. These awards recognize individual volunteers and for-profit businesses and highlight the importance of community service in Illinois.
