Springfield police officer arrested for official misconduct, battery

Illinois State Police say a Springfield Police officer was arrested following an investigation into an altercation that happened on February 27. ISP officials say they were called by Springfield police to investigate an altercation between an on-duty police officer and a 19-year-old man Monday night. According to the preliminary investigation into the incident, the officer was dispatched to a home to investigate a domestic disturbance.

