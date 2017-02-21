Springfield officer justified in deadly police shooting

According to the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office, Springfield Police Department Officer, John Shea was justified in his action in the shooting death of Daniel Rogers on Jan. 23. Illinois State Police reviewed body camera footage, surveillance video and interviewed dozens of witnesses before submitting the evidence from the shooting to the state's attorney. The shooting happened in the 500 block of West Carpenter Street at about 10:35 a.m. Shea responded to the scene after multiple reports came in of an individual, later identified as Rogers, throwing rocks and other items at cars.

