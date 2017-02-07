Springfield Man Hit, Killed While Crossing the Street
A Springfield woman said she was trying to avoid a pedestrian when she hit and killed another person Sunday night. It happened at about 9:30pm near 4100 North Peoria Rd. in Springfield.
