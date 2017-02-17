Springfield man and woman arrested on...

Springfield man and woman arrested on gun and drug charges

Yesterday

Two Springfield residents were arrested yesterday after police responded to a home invasion at their residence in the 1000 block of Patton. When Springfield Police arrived, they found that a 35-year-old man had been shot in the hip by the resident, 35-year-old John V. Dougherty, and been taken to the hospital.

