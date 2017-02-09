Senate reply to budget plan lukewarm;...

Senate reply to budget plan lukewarm; no bipartisan support

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, left, talks with State Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, after Senate Bill 11, the pension reform bill, failed by a vote of 18-29, with 10 present votes, on the Senate floor at the Illinois State Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Senate's attempt Wednesday to bust open a longstanding budget stalemate did not bode well for ending the nation's longest state-budget drought since World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb 3 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 25 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan '17 Taxpayer 1
News The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig... Jan '17 Le Jimbo 2
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Jan '17 barnes-daishaun 2
asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14) Dec '16 waypay 7
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,880 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC