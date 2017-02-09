Senate reply to budget plan lukewarm; no bipartisan support
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, left, talks with State Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, after Senate Bill 11, the pension reform bill, failed by a vote of 18-29, with 10 present votes, on the Senate floor at the Illinois State Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Senate's attempt Wednesday to bust open a longstanding budget stalemate did not bode well for ending the nation's longest state-budget drought since World War II.
