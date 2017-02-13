Schmidt calls for - national unity' to honor Lincoln's legacy
A divided country is also a country that is disrespecting President Lincoln's legacy, National Commander Charles E. Schmidt suggested during remarks he made at Lincoln's tomb in Springfield, Ill., on Feb. 12. "'A house divided cannot stand,'" Schmidt said, quoting the 16th president. "These words should be remembered by all of our elected officials of every political party in Washington and in states from coast to coast.
