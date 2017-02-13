Officials say 3-year-old died in Spri...

Officials say 3-year-old died in Springfield apartment fire

Springfield Fire Chief Barry Helmerichs says firefighters were called around 5 a.m. Monday and the mother of the child and two of her other children, ages 2 and 5, were outside. They were hospitalized for injuries that weren't considered life threatening.

