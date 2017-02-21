Off Deck, Feb. 22, 2017: Ryan Held on Returning to NC State Post-Rio

Ryan Held made a name for himself this past summer when he finished third in the 100 free at Olympic Trials and booked his spot on his first Olympic team. Just over a month later, he joined up with Caeleb Dressel , Michael Phelps and Nathan Adrian to lead the U.S. to an Olympic gold medal in the men's 400 free relay.

