Off Deck, Feb. 22, 2017: Ryan Held on Returning to NC State Post-Rio
Ryan Held made a name for himself this past summer when he finished third in the 100 free at Olympic Trials and booked his spot on his first Olympic team. Just over a month later, he joined up with Caeleb Dressel , Michael Phelps and Nathan Adrian to lead the U.S. to an Olympic gold medal in the men's 400 free relay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swimming World & Jr. Swimmer.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb 15
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb 15
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb 11
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan '17
|Taxpayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC