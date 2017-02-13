Melissa McCarthy is back as White Hou...

Melissa McCarthy is back as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on a SNLa

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WTAX-AM Springfield

The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is questioning the cost of swimsuits for Chicago school district's physical education classes. Firefighters from as far away as the Springfield area helped put out a blaze that has all but destroyed a restaurant in Logan County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield 15 hr Gratefulzac 3
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb 11 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb 3 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 25 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan '17 Taxpayer 1
News The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig... Jan '17 Le Jimbo 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC