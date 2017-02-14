Mayor makes it official: 2017 is Mount Carrolla s year
Tuesday was more than a day for people to proclaim their love, it also was a day to proclaim a city-wide celebration. Mayor Carl Bates made the city's sesquicentennial official during the city council meeting, issuing a proclamation designating 2017 as Mount Carroll's sesquicentennial year.
