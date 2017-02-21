Man pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud, he claimed he had a business address in Alton
Mark A. McFarland, 58, of Springfield, IL., pled guilty on February 21, 2017, to two bankruptcy fraud charges in United States District Court in East St. Louis, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Donald S. Boyce, announced today. McFarland was indicted on February 2, 2016, as part of the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on those who commit fraud in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb 15
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Feb 15
|JMboggs
|2
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb 11
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan '17
|Taxpayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC