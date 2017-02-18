Madigan says House will consider sale of Thompson Center
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, answers questions along with Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, right, during a press conference in front of Gov. Bruce Rauner's office after a leaders meeting on the final day of the spring legislative session at the state Capitol, Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. Two days after Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner delivered his budget address, House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, said he'll have the House start considering one aspect of it.
