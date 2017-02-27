'Lincoln in the Bardo' imagines Linco...

'Lincoln in the Bardo' imagines Lincoln losing his son as the Civil War rages

In the first novel by celebrated short story writer George Saunders, Abraham Lincoln wrestles with grief - and the fate of the nation hangs in the balance. In his new book Lincoln in the Bardo - his first novel - the tricksy, unsettling, masterly short story writer George Saunders has taken a family tragedy - the death of an American President's child - and set it at the center of a national tragedy: the Civil War.

