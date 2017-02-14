Kane County Forest Preserves offer antidote to digital world
Learn to tap a maple tree during the Maple Sugaring Days offered in March by naturalists from the Forest Preserve District of Kane County. Medical reports cite all sorts of trouble for those of us, especially kids, who stare at a computer or mobile device screen all day.
