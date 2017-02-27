June O. Yohn, 86, a resident of Princeton and Floral City, Fla., died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at Arbor Trail Rehab and Nursing Center. June was born in Princeton on Aug. 7, 1930, to the late Ellis and Ruth Conkling and had been going to Florida as a seasonal resident for 40 years.

