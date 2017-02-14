Jim Dey: On the outs, Madigan critic still on the move
State Rep. Scott Drury, D-Highwood, speaks to lawmakers on the House floor during a session Thursday at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. When readers last heard of Democratic state Rep. Scott Drury of Highwood - it was late January - he was being punished by House Speaker Michael Madigan for opposing Madigan's re-election as the man in charge of the Illinois House of Representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Mon
|Gratefulzac
|3
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb 11
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan '17
|Taxpayer
|1
|The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig...
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC