Illinois union OKs strike over Rauner contract dispute

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his budget address to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. SPRINGFIELD – Tens of thousands of state government workers have sanctioned a strike against Gov. Bruce Rauner and his contract terms, union officials said Thursday, kicking a two-year dispute into an unprecedented higher gear.

