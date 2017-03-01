Illinois Senate makes progress on 'grand bargain'
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, right, answers questions about a piece of the bipartisan grand bargain budget deal during floor debate Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Senate lurched forward on a budget compromise Tuesday but the critical votes for breaking the historic budget stalemate are scheduled on the floor Wednesday.
