Illinois lawmaker aims to lift noise suppressors ban
An Illinois lawmaker is looking to legalize the possession of noise suppressors in Illinois to reduce the risk of hearing damage from shooting a gun. The bill proposed by Democratic Sen. William Haine of Alton, Ill., is among dozens of firearm-related bills that have been introduced this year by Illinois lawmakers.
