Illinois has the wrong legislature: T...

Illinois has the wrong legislature: Too many risk-averse pols

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Illinois lawmakers gather in House chambers during veto session at the Illinois State Capitol Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. Illinois lawmakers gather in House chambers during veto session at the Illinois State Capitol Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Springfield, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) 10 min annoymous 32
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb 3 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 25 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan '17 Taxpayer 1
News The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig... Jan '17 Le Jimbo 2
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Jan '17 barnes-daishaun 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,463 • Total comments across all topics: 278,747,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC