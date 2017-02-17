Illinois Ag Department to discuss plan to fight gypsy moths
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is holding a series of meetings to discuss plans to fight the leaf-eating gypsy moth in northern Illinois. The moths particularly are destructive to oak trees but will feast on more than 250 species of trees and shrubs.
