How Donald Trump Is Helping Democrats...

How Donald Trump Is Helping Democrats Build a Winning Movement

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Time

Rospars is Founder & CEO of Blue State Digital, was the principal digital strategist for Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, and for president, and as head of his digital effort, I was working with a handful of people trying to make good on his promise to run a different kind of campaign right from launch. As we scrambled to prepare what we hoped would be a big grassroots campaign, the man himself was standing in the freezing cold at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois, telling the crowd what he wanted to do as president, but also he wanted to run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) 2 hr WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb 3 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 25 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan '17 Taxpayer 1
News The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig... Jan '17 Le Jimbo 2
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Jan '17 barnes-daishaun 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,620 • Total comments across all topics: 278,760,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC