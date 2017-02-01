House Fire Kills Wife, Children of IL...

House Fire Kills Wife, Children of IL Firefighter

Feb. 01--FRANKLIN -- The volunteer fire department in this Morgan County village was mourning for one of their own on Tuesday after an early-morning fire swept through a firefighter's home, killing his wife and two small children. Jonathan Austif, a U.S. Marine veteran and a volunteer firefighter for about four years, was injured when he jumped out of a second-story window after fire broke out at his home at 409 Main St. about 2:20 a.m., authorities said.

