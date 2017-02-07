Historic records of Illinois minister, journalist recovered
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield has acquired historic documents related to Elijah P. Lovejoy after they were almost destroyed. The Telegraph reports that Lovejoy was a Presbyterian minister and journalist who was murdered by a pro-slavery mob in 1837 while defending his press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan '17
|Taxpayer
|1
|The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig...
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Jan '17
|barnes-daishaun
|2
|asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|waypay
|7
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC