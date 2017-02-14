Historic photograph of Abraham Lincol...

Historic photograph of Abraham Lincoln to be on display in Decatur

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Macon County Presiding Judge A.G. Webber announced on February 14 that resident Mark Sorensen had given the court his historic photograph. It was taken by Springfield photographer Alexander Hesler on June 3, 1860, on the eve of Lincoln's nomination for presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Krystle Inskip 19 min Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield 2 hr JMboggs 4
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb 11 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb 3 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 25 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan '17 Taxpayer 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,567 • Total comments across all topics: 278,880,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC