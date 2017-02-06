Historian and photographer to discuss...

Historian and photographer to discuss their work on new book Feb. 2 at Lincoln Presidential Library

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pike Press

Usually the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum welcomes authors after they've written a book. But on Feb. 2, the ALPLM presents historian Michael Burlingame and photographer Robert Shaw for a look at the process of producing a new book on Lincoln's early years in Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb 3 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 25 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan '17 Taxpayer 1
News The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig... Jan '17 Le Jimbo 2
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Jan '17 barnes-daishaun 2
asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14) Dec '16 waypay 7
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC