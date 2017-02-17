FOOD: Pancake breakfast March 12 at fire department
Indian Valley Vocational Center SkillsUSA members will host a pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 12, at the Sandwich Fire Department, 310 E. Railroad St. All proceeds will go towards funding the SkillsUSA state trip to Springfield. Tickets will be $6 at the door or $5 in advance.
