Early voting opening this week for Sangamon County residents
Registered voters in Sangamon County will be able to cast their ballots for the April 4 Consolidated Election beginning February 23. Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray says registered voters will be able to vote by mail or in person starting this Thursday. Positions in city, village, and township government, as well as election jurisdictions such as library, fire, water, school, and more, will be on the ballot for the Consolidated Election.
