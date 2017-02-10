Dueling Planned Parenthood rallies in Springfield
People who participated in a rally supporting Planned Parenthood Saturday at the Old State Capitol marched to Rep. Darin LaHood's office downtown to leave messages for him. Rallies were held in Springfield Saturday by those on both sides of the issue of whether or not to defund Planned Parenthood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|6 hr
|Gratefulzac
|3
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Sat
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan '17
|Taxpayer
|1
|The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig...
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC