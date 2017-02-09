Democrat wants public-funds match for small campaign donors
In this Nov. 15, 2016 file photo, Illinois Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Skokie, speaks at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Biss wants public money to aid Illinois political candidates reliant on small contributions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan '17
|Taxpayer
|1
|The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig...
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Jan '17
|barnes-daishaun
|2
|asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|waypay
|7
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC