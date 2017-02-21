Delaware to replace Kinion as captive director

The Delaware Department of Insurance on Wednesday said it has launched a search for a new director for its Bureau of Captive Insurance & Financial Products to replace Steve Kinion, who had held the position for eight years. The job has been posted as a full-time state employee to be appointed by Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro, who was sworn in as Delaware's 26th insurance commissioner on Jan. 3, according to a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.