Cubs Trophy Tour making stop in Springfield

The trophy will be at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on March 8. Where fans will be able to snap photos from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event is free. However, fans are encouraged to get a wristband that will be available to the first 500 people.

