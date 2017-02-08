Bustos to Make Decision on Gubernatorial Bid Within a Month

Rep. Cheri Bustos speaks while flanked by Rep. Peter Welch during a news conference on Capitol Hill July 10, 2015 in Washington, DC. The news conference was held to urge Congress into breaking the current impasse over long term funding for the federal highway program Rep. Cheri Bustos announced Tuesday that she's given herself 30 days to decide whether she'll join the 2018 governor's race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.