Bustos: Count me out of guva s race

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos says she will run for a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, rather than for governor of Illinois. In an e-mailed statement, Bustos, who had been one of many Democrats contemplating a challenge to Gov. Rauner, she cites her new leadership responsibilities and a chance to limit President Trump's influence: "I have always said that I want to be in the best position to help as many Illinoisans as I can.

