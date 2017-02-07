Bradley University students head to Springfield to push for MAP grant funding
The seven students who met with Reps. Mike Unes, Ryan Spain, Jehan Gordon-Booth and Sens. Chuck Weaver and Dave Koehler were asking members of the Legislature to restore funding for Monetary Assistance Program grants, which have been caught up in the ongoing state budget imbroglio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan '17
|Taxpayer
|1
|The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig...
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Jan '17
|barnes-daishaun
|2
|asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|waypay
|7
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC