Bank of Springfield makes $30,000 donation to the city of...

EDWARDSVILLE Last night at the Edwardsville City Council meeting, Bank of Springfield presented a donation in the amount of $30,000 to the "A Better Place to Play Campaign" in support of the Plummer Family Sports Park. The Plummer Family Sports Park will be located near the I-55 corridor in Edwardsville and will provide state-of-the-art facilities for various outdoor sports like baseball, softball, soccer and potentially more.

