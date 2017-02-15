Abrupt cuts hinder Illinois domestic violence shelters
AP file photo Advocates for victims of domestic abuse protest Oct. 1, 2015, outside of state offices in downtown Chicago. The Illinois Department of Human Services waited five months to inform dozens of domestic violence shelters there was no money for them in a temporary budget lawmakers approved last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krystle Inskip
|Wed
|Monty
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Wed
|JMboggs
|4
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb 11
|WeNeedTrump
|34
|Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|were you there
|50
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Hi Jack
|2
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D...
|Jan '17
|Taxpayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC