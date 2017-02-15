Abrupt cuts hinder Illinois domestic ...

Abrupt cuts hinder Illinois domestic violence shelters

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Northwest Herald

AP file photo Advocates for victims of domestic abuse protest Oct. 1, 2015, outside of state offices in downtown Chicago. The Illinois Department of Human Services waited five months to inform dozens of domestic violence shelters there was no money for them in a temporary budget lawmakers approved last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Krystle Inskip Wed Monty 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Wed JMboggs 4
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb 11 WeNeedTrump 34
Timothy Manning, Convicted Child Molester (Jan '08) Feb 3 were you there 50
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 25 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan '17 Taxpayer 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC