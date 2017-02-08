3rd Annual "Cocktails with Capitol Fax"

TrackBill CEO, Steve Marciniak, and his team will be in Springfield this week to show off the latest features of their legislative tracking platform . Together with Rich Miller, they'll be hosting a happy hour reception at Boones Saloon, 301 W. Edwards St., on Wednesday, February 8th from 3:30 to 6:30pm.

