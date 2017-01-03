Woman, 22, accused of dismembering husband appears in court
The Springfield woman accused of killing and dismembering her husband, then dumping his body in rural Mechanicsburg appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. Denton-McCaster was formally charged Wednesday with seven counts involving the death of her husband, Norman McCaster, 22. New charges include three counts of first degree murder and dismembering a human body.
