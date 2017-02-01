Winter Wine Festival Springfield
Illinois Winter Wine Festival to be held next month. The Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Association along with Illinois Department of Agriculture will hold their Annual Conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on South Dirksen Parkway in Springfield starting with a Festival Friday, February 24th at 7 p.m. Entrance into the festival includes a complimentary wine glass, light hors d'oeuvres, music by Naughty and Nice Band, dancing and auction items all for the cost of $20 per person which includes 7 tasting tickets if bought in advance.
