Winter Wine Festival Springfield

Winter Wine Festival Springfield

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Illinois Winter Wine Festival to be held next month. The Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Association along with Illinois Department of Agriculture will hold their Annual Conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on South Dirksen Parkway in Springfield starting with a Festival Friday, February 24th at 7 p.m. Entrance into the festival includes a complimentary wine glass, light hors d'oeuvres, music by Naughty and Nice Band, dancing and auction items all for the cost of $20 per person which includes 7 tasting tickets if bought in advance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 25 Hi Jack 2
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
John Bradley - Jim Kirk patrick assumes 117th D... Jan 5 Taxpayer 1
News The 2016 campaign is over, but the 2017 campaig... Jan 5 Le Jimbo 2
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Jan 2 barnes-daishaun 2
asian massage/sex parlors (Dec '14) Dec '16 waypay 7
News Expert testifies Naperville fire that sent man ... Dec '16 VW Beetle 11
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,724 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC